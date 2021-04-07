'I'm done!' Ex-Fox host storms off BBC debate after being called out for pretending to care about Black people
Eric Bolling freaks out on BBC (Photo: Screen capture)

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling stormed out of a BBC News debate Wednesday evening about the new Georgia voter suppression law.

Corporations located in Atlanta like Coca-Cola, Delta and Microsoft expressed their displeasure with the law and the way in which it makes voting difficult for normally disenfranchised groups.

Bolling made the case that Major League Baseball pulling the All-Star game was going to hurt people of color because the people working at the game would likely be people of color. By that same reasoning, Colorado will likely have people of color working the All-Star game as well. The purpose of the boycott is to target the tax-payer dollars that the state would receive.

Bolling belittled Aisha Mills, a woman of color, for her argument supporting the boycotts holding Georgia accountable. When she attempted to respond, he waved her off and demanded she allow him to finish his condescension.

"I think it's really rich for anyone, especially a white man, to run around pretending to care about the economic position of Black communities and Black businesses," she said.

Wagging his finger, Bolling shouted, "That's not fair!"

She explained she's never worked for Joe Biden nor is she affiliated with him, but she is a Black woman whose family came from the Jim Crow south.

"And how dare you act like you are somehow a proponent of Black people and businesses just to make a point and just to create a wedge," she clapped back. "It's ignorant and it's just disrespectful."

"That's disgusting! I'm done! Pull me off the air!" Bolling ranted.

See the video below: