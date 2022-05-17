Eric Clapton catches COVID-19 after calling vaccine efforts a ‘mass psychosis’
Eric Clapton performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 3, 2020, in London. - Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images North America/TNS

Eric Clapton, who has railed against lockdowns and vaccines, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old English singer has canceled two upcoming concerts, Tuesday in Zurich and Wednesday in Milan, after being diagnosed, his team announced Tuesday. “It is very frustrating that having avoided COVID throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place Eric should have succumbed to COVID at this point in time, but we very much hope he will be sufficiently recovered by the end of the week to be able to perform the remainder of the planned performances,” h...