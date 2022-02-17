Even Donald Trump was shocked this Republican was accused of tying woman up in his basement: report
Donald Trump was shocked that disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reportedly tied up a woman in his basement, but may endorse him anyway, Politico reported Thursday.

"A woman alleges Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens forced her into a nonconsensual sexual encounter on his basement floor as she wept uncontrollably with her hands bound and eyes blindfolded, according to a graphic report released Wednesday by the state House investigative committee," BuzzFeed News reported in 2018. "The Republican governor was arrested in February and charged with taking nude photographs of the woman without her consent during an extramarital affair in 2015. Since then, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House has concluded that the testimony of the woman — Greitens' former hairstylist, who has not been officially identified — is credible."

On Thursday, in a report on the "GOP's Missouri clown show," Politico reported "Greitens leads the pack in Missouri’s GOP primary."

"The former president, we’re told, doesn’t like Greitens. While Trump often sides with men accused of sexual misconduct over the women who accuse them — and has asked some associates if they thought Greitens’ past sexual exploits could have been consensual — he’s also shown contempt for him. 'What kind of guy ties a woman up in the basement against her will?' Trump recently asked one confidant," Politico reported.

Homestate Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is backing Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) in the race, but Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is backing Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt. Meanwhile, Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) has lashed out at Hawley for backing Hartzler.

"Even so, Trump has seen Greitens’ internal poll numbers and asked those close to him if he should just endorse him and take the victory. And Greitens is certainly trying his best to get Trump’s blessing: He’s vowed to vote against Mitch McConnell for GOP leader, regularly spouts the president’s election conspiracies to earn points and, according to one source, even spent several days hanging around Mar-a-Lago last week," Politico reported.

