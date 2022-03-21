'Get professional help': Missouri Republican urges scandal-plagued Eric Greitens to drop out of Senate race

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is now running for U.S. Senate, has been accused by his ex-wife of being emotionally and physically abusive. She also accuses the pro-Trump Republican of being violent toward their 3-year-old son.

“Prior to our divorce, during an argument in late April 2018, Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys so that I was unable to call for help or extricate myself and our children from our home,” Sheena E. Greitens wrote in a court filing, which was shared with The Daily Beast. “When my mother later confronted him about this, he told her that he did so to prevent me from doing anything that might damage his political career.”

In a video message posted to Twitter this Monday, Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) call on Greitens to drop out of the Senate race.

"I have one thing I want to say," Hartzler says in the video. "Real men never abuse women and children, period, end of story. It's time for Eric to get out of this Senate race and to get professional help."

