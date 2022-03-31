Missouri Gov believes Eric Greitens beat his wife — but may back his Senate bid anyway: report

Disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO) may receive the support of his successor even after allegations of physical abuse from his ex-wife.

"Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said he believed allegations of domestic abuse against former Gov. Eric Greitens, but stopped short of calling on him to drop out of the U.S. Senate race," The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday. "The allegations, made by Greiten’s ex-wife Sheena Greitens last week in an affidavit filed as part of an ongoing child custody dispute, accused the former governor of hitting their then 3-year-old across the face, yanking him by his hair and knocking her down. Greitens had been previously accused of blackmailing and sexually assaulting his former hairdresser in 2018."

Greitens resigned in June of 2018.

"Parson, however, side-stepped questions about whether Greitens should drop out of the race and whether he would endorse and vote for Greitens in his bid for U.S. Senate," the newspaper continued. "Asked about supporting Greitens if he receives the Republican nomination for Senate, Parson said, 'We’ll see what that all comes about, the day it comes.'”

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Pretty stunning': CNN's Erin Burnett floored by latest reports of Putin military failures

Other candidates in the GOP primary include state Attorney General Eric Schmidtt, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Rep. Billy Long, legislator Dave Schatz, and gun rights activist Mark McClowsky.

"Sheena Greitens – and Greitens’ ex-hairdresser in 2018 – made their allegations under sworn testimony. While Greitens has denied their claims, he has never done so under oath," the newspaper noted. "While national Republicans have generally avoided comment, Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley have called on him to drop out, along with all of the major candidates who are running for U.S. Senate."

The winner of the GOP nomination is likely to face either Democrat Lucas Kunce or Trudy Busch Valentine.