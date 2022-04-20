Eric Greitens leads Missouri Republican Senate field in campaign legal expenses
Eric Greitens delivers the keynote address at the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association prayer breakfast on April 25, 2018, at the St. Charles Convention Center. - Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Senate campaign of Eric Greitens, the embattled former Missouri governor, has incurred more than $43,000 in legal bills, far more than any of his opponents. Greitens has spent more on legal expenses than every other major Republican candidate combined, according to campaign finance reports filed last week with the Federal Election Commission. The new reports come as Greitens fights to remain competitive in the GOP primary after allegations by his ex-wife that he hit one of their children, as well as knocked her over, threatened her and took away her phone and keys. ...