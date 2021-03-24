Disgraced Missouri Republican Eric Greitens fumbles when faced with tough questions by conservative host

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) was forced to resign in disgrace in 2018, but this week, he announced that he's running for the U.S. Senate to fill Sen. Roy Blunt's (R-MO) seat. When faced with tough questions by a friendly conservative host, Greitens fumbled and struggled.

The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday that Greitens' conversation with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt revealed that the former governor might not be ready for prime time.

Greitens was grilled about the allegations that he faces sexual blackmail and violence while running for senate. Hewitt asked how he would be any different from Todd Akin. He was the notorious Republican who falsely claimed that when a woman endures a "legitimate rape" and becomes pregnant, her body has a way of shutting down the pregnancy naturally. The embarrassing claim drew shock and mockery nationwide and ultimately led to Democrat Claire McCaskill beating him.

"One thing the Hugh Hewitt interview brings to mind is that even before the scandal Greitens generally avoided tough questions," Star reporter Bryan Lowry said on Twitter. "Pre-scandal, he used social media and cable news to avoid fielding tough questions from the #moleg press corps. After all of the softballs, he's gotten from Newsmax in recent weeks, I think he was taken aback by having to face a tough interview for the first time since his resignation three years ago."



"They're going to read into the record witness one, two, three and four in front of the Missouri legislature accusing you of 'half rape,' of taking photographs," Hewitt said, referencing an audio recording from the accuser's ex-husband.

"They're going to do that. How are you going to survive that? How are you not going to be Todd Akin?" Hewitt asked.

Read the full piece at The Kansas City Star and check out the interview below:



