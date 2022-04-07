Police were warned about Eric Greitens — before he allegedly assaulted his wife: report

New information is coming out about the latest Eric Greitens scandal to rock Missouri's GOP primary for the U.S. Senate.

"Missouri state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed grew concerned enough about Gov. Eric Greitens’ potential for violence in April 2018 that she sent a letter asking the Department of Public Safety to investigate rumors of an incident involving 'troubling behavior' at Greitens’ private home," The Kansas City Star reported Thursday. "DPS Director Charles “Drew” Juden wrote back the next day. He had contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Capitol Police and law enforcement in Warren County, where the Greitens lived in the wealthy, largely gated community of Innsbrook. None of the agencies had received any similar information, he said."

In 2018, Greitens resigned as governor in disgrace following sex and campaign finance scandals.

"In an affidavit filed last month, Sheena Greitens said in late April 2018 Eric Greitens knocked her down and confiscated her cell phone, wallet and keys so she couldn’t call for help or leave the Innsbrook home," the newspaper reported. "The letters demonstrate that at least once during that tumultuous period, concerns about Gov. Greitens’ at-home conduct were shared with state and local authorities. The former first lady’s recent statements raise questions about whether officials missed a chance to intervene before the former governor’s alleged abuse."

Greitens is in a contested primary to succeed retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO). He is competing against Attorney General Eric Schmidt, GOP Reps. Vicky Hatzer, Billy Long, and gun activist Mark McClowsky for the nomination.

Helen Wade, an attorney for Sheena Greitens, said the letter was sent before Eric Greitens allegedly knocked her down and that her client was not contacted by any law enforcement at the time.

“It’s just probably by the grace of God she’s still alive. Because someone should have intervened,” Nasheed told the newspaper.