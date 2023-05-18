Ex-NFL player appears to be behind Swalwell 'execution' tweet: report

A former NFL player appears to be behind threats against a California lawmaker.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Ca.) on Wednesday received a threatening tweet that said: “Almost time !!! Would you rather Guantanamo or just execution (expletive) traitor” with emojis indicating laughter.

The tweet was sent by a person named Bruce Miller whose name Swalwell didn’t immediately recognize.

“Who is this guy threatening to execute me? And how does he have so many followers?” Swalwell tweeted, noting Miller has over 54,000 followers.

Swalwell later in the day told NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai that the person behind the threat is a former San Francisco 49er fullback.

“My family and staff are deeply disturbed by the threat of execution...apparently by former 49er Bruce Miller. Threats of political violence are unacceptable," Swalwell said.

The 49ers in 2016 cut Miller after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a 70-year-old man.

Miller was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse the previous year but avoided the NFL’s domestic violence policy because he was charged with vandalism after his girlfriend declined to cooperate with authorities, CBS Sports reports.

Miller played four seasons for the 49ers (2012 to 2016) and was out of the NFL until 2020, when he played one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.