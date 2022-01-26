'Unbelievable': White House reporter smacks down Eric Trump's claim his father worked '24 hours a day'

On Fox News Tuesday, Eric Trump took a shot at the Biden administration, claiming that the president and his officials are lazy compared to those in his father's White House.
"These people are not present," he said. "The difference between them and my father, my father sat there 24 hours a day."
Eric Trump: These people are not present\u2026 The difference between them and my father, my father sat there 24 hours a day\u2026pic.twitter.com/w9GVPJ17Gk— Acyn (@Acyn) 1643156343
The comments caught the eye of Huffington Post correspondent S.V. Dáte, who quickly called it out as a lie — and pointed out that Donald Trump spent very little time doing work compared to any other chief executive in modern times.
Unbelievable.\n\nDonald Trump kept the lightest work* schedule of any president going back at least to Reagan, possibly to Eisenhower.\n\nHe rarely got to the West Wing before noon. \n\n(*Unless watching TV and tweeting about he just saw is defined as "work.")https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1486131535266807809\u00a0\u2026— S.V. D\u00e1te (@S.V. D\u00e1te) 1643159697
When Trump was in the White House, he was infamous for spending large chunks of the day blacked out for "executive time" where he would do little except relax, watch TV and sometimes rant on social media. Trump also spent a considerably fraction of his presidency away from the White House at his Mar-a-Lago country club, which his aides euphemistically referred to as the "Winter White House," and lives there in his post-presidency.