'Unbelievable': White House reporter smacks down Eric Trump's claim his father worked '24 hours a day'

On Fox News Tuesday, Eric Trump took a shot at the Biden administration, claiming that the president and his officials are lazy compared to those in his father's White House.

"These people are not present," he said. "The difference between them and my father, my father sat there 24 hours a day."

The comments caught the eye of Huffington Post correspondent S.V. Dáte, who quickly called it out as a lie — and pointed out that Donald Trump spent very little time doing work compared to any other chief executive in modern times.

When Trump was in the White House, he was infamous for spending large chunks of the day blacked out for "executive time" where he would do little except relax, watch TV and sometimes rant on social media. Trump also spent a considerably fraction of his presidency away from the White House at his Mar-a-Lago country club, which his aides euphemistically referred to as the "Winter White House," and lives there in his post-presidency.