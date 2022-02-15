Eric Trump vows to go after New York AG after her office helped convince Mazars to dump his dad's company
Hours after it was revealed that accounting firm Mazars was severing its relationship with the Trump Organization thanks in part to the work of New York Attorney General Leticia James, Eric Trump vowed to strike back.

Writing on Twitter, the second Trump son claimed that the Trump Organization would formally accuse James of unethical behavior during a court appearance this week.

"On Thursday, our team will be in front of a New York Judge outlining the blatantly unethical behavior of Tish James the NY Attorney General," Trump wrote. "There are 81 pages of videos, tweets & fundraising solicitations (some as recent as two weeks ago) in our lawsuit for the judge to see."

Earlier on Monday, James's office issued a new court filing that included a letter from Mazars that informed the Trump Organization that statements about Trump's financial condition ranging from the years 2011 through 2020 "should no longer be relied upon."

The accounting firm said it based this judgement on work done by James's office, as well as its own independent review of Trump's records.

Because of this, the firm said, it would no longer do any additional work for the Trump Organization.

