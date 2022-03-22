'Pathetic' Eric Trump faces mockery after lashing out at Joe Biden for riding a bicycle

Eric Trump is facing an online backlash after attacking 79-year-old President Joe Biden for riding a bike during a recent appearance on Fox News.
Over the weekend while staying at their Delaware beach home, the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden went for a spin around their neighborhood. It was all documented, of course, by TV news crews.
Appearing last night on Sean Hannity's show, Trump tried his best to gin up outrage about Biden getting some exercise. "Here you have Biden on this beach cruiser with this big ridiculous reflector on the front of it. It might as well have had a little horn on it as well," Trump observed.
He went on to complain about Biden biking "in the middle of the day" while Russia's war in Ukraine rages on. “My father would be giving speeches in front of F-35s, talking about how he’s building the greatest military the world has ever seen,” Trump said. “Believe me, that was sending a true message of strength.”
“This is the commander in chief of the United States of America,” he said. “What message does that send the world that is literally in the middle of, just, some horribleness?”
Eric Trump is very upset about Joe Biden\u2019s bike and claims his father would be out there giving speeches in front of f-35spic.twitter.com/toUrEsq7sn— Acyn (@Acyn) 1647912870
It didn't take the Twitter-verse long to remind Trump that his father was documented playing golf no fewer than 300 times during his presidency and didn't let crises such as the coronavirus pandemic keep him off the tee box.
@EricTrump You are such a pathetic excuse for an American. You embellish with lies about Biden on a bike ride, while your loser father was on a golf cart more than any president in history. You choose not to support our government and further the divide. That makes you a loser.— KC (@KC) 1647950676
Well, actually there are literally hundreds of videos of Donald Trump golfing during periods of grave domestic and international upheaval.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1506081853576409090\u00a0\u2026— Victoria Brownworth (@Victoria Brownworth) 1647919708
Speaking of Biden\u2019s bike ride. And Trump being a talking big-shot. You neglected to mention that Daddy was on a (taxpayer funded)golf course every weekend. We did not forget.— Lynne Weborg (@Lynne Weborg) 1647959951
Yeah, but lets talk about your dad, that MF was playing golf every weekendhttps://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1506081853576409090\u00a0\u2026— Arctic Noodlez (@Arctic Noodlez) 1647922274
Eric Trump is secretly upset that his father doesn't have the coordination to ride a bike. Sad.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1506081853576409090\u00a0\u2026— Grace Talbot (@Grace Talbot) 1647950373