'Pathetic' Eric Trump faces mockery after lashing out at Joe Biden for riding a bicycle

Eric Trump is facing an online backlash after attacking 79-year-old President Joe Biden for riding a bike during a recent appearance on Fox News.

Over the weekend while staying at their Delaware beach home, the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden went for a spin around their neighborhood. It was all documented, of course, by TV news crews.

Appearing last night on Sean Hannity's show, Trump tried his best to gin up outrage about Biden getting some exercise. "Here you have Biden on this beach cruiser with this big ridiculous reflector on the front of it. It might as well have had a little horn on it as well," Trump observed.

He went on to complain about Biden biking "in the middle of the day" while Russia's war in Ukraine rages on. “My father would be giving speeches in front of F-35s, talking about how he’s building the greatest military the world has ever seen,” Trump said. “Believe me, that was sending a true message of strength.”

“This is the commander in chief of the United States of America,” he said. “What message does that send the world that is literally in the middle of, just, some horribleness?”

It didn't take the Twitter-verse long to remind Trump that his father was documented playing golf no fewer than 300 times during his presidency and didn't let crises such as the coronavirus pandemic keep him off the tee box.



