Judge warns Donald Trump 'now sailing in harm's way' after Eric Trump flouts rape trial rules

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan warned Joseph Tacopina, an attorney for Donald Trump, that his client was in "harm's way" after Eric Trump tweeted about E. Jean Carroll's rape allegations despite instructions from the judge.

During a Wednesday court hearing in New York City, Kaplan scolded the former president after he claimed on social media that the trial was a "scam."

The judge observed Trump was "tampering with a new source of potential liability" and said Tacopina should advise his client not to speak about the trial on social media.

Following a lunch break, attorneys for Carroll complained that Eric Trump had posted complaints about the case on Wednesday despite the judge's warning.

"Jean Carroll's legal battle against my father is allegedly being FUNDED by political activist Reid Hoffman (co-founder of Linkedin)," Eric Trump said in a tweet. "A civil lawsuit, being funded by a billionaire, with no direct involvement in the case, out of pure hatred, spite or fear of a formidable candidate, is an embarrassment to our country, should be illegal, and tells you everything you need to know about the case at hand."

Kaplan warned that Trump was "now sailing in harm's way with his son."

"If I was in your shoes, I'd be having a conversation with your client," Kaplan told Tacopina.