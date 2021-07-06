Eric Trump gets triggered after conservative TV host claims liberals think 'fireworks are racist'

Newsmax host Carl Higbie triggered anger from Eric Trump over the holiday weekend after he reported that there is a liberal plot to smear July 4 fireworks as "racist."

Higbie opened his show by pointing to a National Geographic tweet that highlighted the fact that minority communities suffer more pollution from July 4 fireworks displays.

Scientists found that vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations https://t.co/L0FQgthTAK

— National Geographic (@NatGeo) July 4, 2021

"The left needs to make everything about the color of our skin," Higbie complained. "The left woke media are working hard to cancel everything about this country. They've already started trying with the Fourth and look at this national geographic saying fireworks are now racist."

"Are you kidding me?" he continued. "Fireworks are now racist? Just stick to writing about the mating patterns of snow leopards."

Eric Trump, who was Higbie's first guest, thanked the conservative host for talking about fireworks.

"They want to get rid of our Pledge of Allegiance, they want to get rid of our national anthem, they want to get rid of 'under God'," Trump said. "Frankly, you mentioned the fireworks and I'm glad you did."

Trump went on to accuse President Joe Biden of canceling the fireworks at Mt. Rushmore.

"Biden and the Democrats this year, you know what they do? They cancel the fireworks over Mt. Rushmore," he remarked. "No better, more iconic symbol."

Watch the video below from Newsmax.