Eric Trump thought violence was 'fair game' as his father pushed election lies: documentarian
Eric Trump speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

The documentary filmmaker who conducted interviews with former President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle between September 2020 and the final days of Trump's term revealed on Monday that Eric Trump, the ex-commander in chief's second-eldest son, did not believe that his father's inflammatory rhetoric about nonexistent fraud in the 2020 election would lead to violence.

“When I asked Eric about the potential danger of sort of rhetoric and the sort of the belligerence, he felt that it was … fair game in that it … was sort of the equivalent on the other side of the political discourse, or he felt that it was the right thing to do … because the election was stolen,” Alex Holder recalled to The Independent.

But Holder, whose materials were subpoenaed last week by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, explained to the British news outlet that he "felt a sense of foreboding" during the filming of Unprecedented, based on what he was told by the aggrieved First Family.

“The idea of violence, to me, seemed likely because of the fact that when you tell 75 million people that their vote didn't count, and the person that's telling you that is not just the guy you voted for, but also the incumbent President of the United States, the chance of violence was always there,” Holder added.

According to The Independent, the three-part docuseries Unprecedented will “chronicle the events leading up to the Capitol attack” and provide “fascinating insight into the Trump dynamic” that “shows a sort of Succession type vibe between the three siblings and who potentially could one day take over from their father in terms of heading that sort of Trump dynasty."

Unprecedented premieres this summer on Discovery+.