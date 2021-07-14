'They should be ashamed': CNN's Erin Burnett drops profane rant about GOP lying to their voters about vaccines

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Erin Burnett presented a damning supercut of Republican lawmakers and media personalities trying to scare people off getting the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Sources are telling CNN that the Biden administration is taking on a new aggressive strategy as the CDC, for the first time since late April, is projecting COVID hospitalizations are expected to spike," Burnett began. "Now, in Los Angeles County, every COVID patient hospitalized right now is unvaccinated. Across the country, more than 99 percent of COVID-19 deaths right now are among the unvaccinated."

She then played a series of damning clips of Republican lawmakers and conservative media personalities discouraging taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm not vaccinated, and until there is some science..." said Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

"I just made my own personal decision that I'm not getting vaccinated," said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

"I'm talking to doctors who since day one have been concerned about vaccines, people have had COVID because you don't die because of COVID but immune over reaction to COVID," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-KY).

"Don't come knocking on my door with your Fauci Ouchie. Leave us the hell alone," said Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

"Going door to door to take vaccines to the people. They could go door to door and take your guns. They could take your Bibles," said Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC).

She then played clips of conservative media personalities stoking fear of vaccines.

"The idea that you would force people to take medicine they don't want or need, is there a precedent for that in our lifetime?" asked Fox News' Tucker Carlson. "It's the greatest scandal in our lifetime by far."

"A vaccination in a weird way is generally kind of going against nature. If there is some disease out there, maybe there is just an ebb and flow to life where something is supported to wipe out a certain amount of people," said Newsmax's Rob Schmitt.

"There is nothing more anti-democratic and anti-freedom than pushing an experimental drug on Americans against their will," said Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

"It's stunning," said Burnett. "All of those people are smart enough to know what they're saying is complete bullsh*t, and that's the problem. They should be ashamed. Those lies are having an impact."



