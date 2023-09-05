Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante spotted on camera

A photo of prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante shown at a press briefing in West Chester on Saturday. - Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens confirmed reports early Tuesday that Danelo Cavalcante had escaped from the original search perimeter set up to catch him in Pocopson Township. Cavalcante was recorded on a private trail camera in Longwood Gardens twice within an hour Monday: Once heading north at 8:21 p.m. and again returning south at 9:33 p.m., Bivens said. It was likely that Cavalcante had lost his bearings, and backtracked to continue his trek southward. ”That pressure we put on him is working. We squeezed him hard enough in a period of a few days where he cou...