Jan 6th officially ‘domestic terrorist attack’: Nancy Pelosi's legislation creating Select Committee

The U.S. Congress has officially filed the paperwork to form the Jan. 6 Commission that will examine the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Under the House Rules Committee, the language establishes the goals and information that will be gathered.

"To investigate and report upon the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attacks upon the United States Capitol Complex (hereafter referred to as the 'domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol') and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power, including facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State and local law enforcement agencies in the National Capitol region and other instrumentalities of government, as well as the influencing factors that fomented such an attack on American representative democracy while engaged in a constitutional process," the document says.

Highlights of it were posted by Republican lawyer George Conway, agreeing that it "will do."



