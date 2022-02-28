Estée Lauder ousts executive for N-word social media post: report

An offensive social media post by a top cosmetic company executive has cost him his job, The Daily Beast reported Monday.

“Today, John Demsey, Executive Group President, The Estée Lauder Companies, was informed he must leave the company, effective this week,” executive chairman William Lauder and CEO Fabrizio Freda said in a statement.

The company said Demsey's posts “have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders.”

Demsey was suspended last week.

"Demsey recently posted a fake Sesame Street book cover on his Instagram account that showed Big Bird wearing a mask and Snuffy in bed with a fever. The fake book title used the n-word to refer to Snuffy, saying the character 'done got the 'rona at a Chingy concert.' The post no longer appears on Demsey's Instagram," Business Insider reported.











