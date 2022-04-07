Here’s how Lindsey Graham disrespected Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation vote

Less than one year after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the DC appeals court, he voted against her confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.

But it was how Graham voted against Jackson that is drawing attention.

The GOP senator did not even bother going to the Senate floor to vote against her nomination, CNN's John Harward reported, based on work by his colleagues Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett.

"Lindsey Graham didn't wear a tie for the occasion of Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to become the 1st black woman on the Supreme Court," Hardwood reported. "That meant he wasn't allowed on the Senate floor and voted 'no' from the cloakroom."

"All the more remarkable for the fact that Graham was wearing a tie at a press conference earlier in the day," he noted. "He took it off."

That raised a question for Washington Post columnist Jen Rubin.

"Could he be any more disrespectful?" she asked.

