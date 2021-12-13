Lawyer for Ethan Crumbley calls massacre of his classmates an 'isolated incident' of violence

The attorney representing accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley on Monday argued that his client could be safely moved to a juvenile detention facility on the grounds that the massacre of his classmates was "one isolated incident" of violence.

As Law and Crime reports, Crumbley lawyer Paulette Loftin argued that he had never before been in trouble with the law before he allegedly went on a homicidal rampage that resulted in the deaths of four teenagers at the Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan late last month.

"I honestly do not believe that my client should be considered a menace to other juveniles," she argued. "This is someone who has never been in trouble before. This is not someone who has a history of assaulting kids his age or any other negative contact with his peers."

Prosecutor Marc Keast swiftly rebutted Loftin's claims.

"This cannot be compared to any other case that this court or any court in this county has seen before,” he argued. “Calling this an isolated incident, quite frankly, does not do it justice. This was a mass murder at a school, judge. This was planned. It was premeditated."

The judge in the case sided with the prosecution and said Crumbley would remain in his current facility.

