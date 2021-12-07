A video obtained by the Daily Mail shows the Oxford, Michigan shooter, Ethan Crumbley, as he appears to wobble through the kitchen of a diner and slips on the floor, falls and hits his head.

The teen who would become the latest in a long line of mass shooters was just 14 at the time. He was working at a diner in Sept. 2020 where he appeared to be walking funny, collapsed, and hits his head on a cabinet. He appeared to have a problem getting up, and someone comes to help him.

Crumbley's mother was called, and she said that he may not have eaten that day, but the owner didn't buy the excuse. She then said that it could have been caused by Crumbley's medications.

The owner also said that Ethan's older brother Eli was caught smoking cannabis while working at the same diner. The staff threatened to call Eli's parents, who said, "Where do you think I got it from?"

