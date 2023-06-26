EU agrees 3.5 billion euro boost to fund used for Ukraine military aid

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - EU countries on Monday agreed to increase the maximum size of a fund used to finance military aid for Ukraine by 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion), raising its ceiling to over 12 billion euros. EU sources last week said the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell had asked governments to raise the financial ceiling on the European Peace Facility (EPF), which has already allocated some 4.6 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine. "Today's decision will again ensure that we have the funding to continue delivering concrete military support to our partners' armed forces," Borrell...
SUFFOLK, Va. — When Kristie Fields was undergoing treatment for breast cancer nine years ago, she got some unsolicited advice at the hospital: Share your story on the local news, a nurse told her. Viewers would surely send money.
Fields, a Navy veteran and former shipyard worker, was 37 and had four kids at home. The food processing plant where her husband worked had just closed. And Fields’ medical care had left the family thousands of dollars in debt.
It was a challenging time, said Fields, who has become an outspoken advocate for cancer patients in her community. But Fields and her husband, Jermaine, knew they wouldn’t go public with their struggles. “We just looked at each other like, ‘Wait. What?’” Fields recalled. “No. We’re not doing that.”
It was partly pride, she said. But there was another reason, too. “A lot of people have misperceptions and stereotypes that most African American people will beg,” explained Fields, who is Black. “You just don’t want to be looked at as needy.”
Health care debt now burdens an estimated 100 million people in the U.S., according to a KFF Health News-NPR investigation. And Black Americans are 50% more likely than white Americans to go into debt for medical or dental care.
But while people flock to crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe seeking help with their medical debts, asking strangers for money has proven a less appealing option for many patients.
Black Americans use GoFundMe far less than white Americans, studies show. And those who do typically bring in less money.
The result threatens to deepen long-standing racial inequalities.
“Our social media is inundated with stories of campaigns that do super well and that are being shared all over the place,” said Nora Kenworthy, a health care researcher at the University of Washington in Bothell who studies medical crowdfunding. “Those are wonderful stories, and they’re not representative of the typical experience.”
In one recent study, Kenworthy and other researchers looked at 827 medical campaigns on GoFundMe that in 2020 had raised more than $100,000. They found only five were for Black women. Of those, two had white organizers.
GoFundMe officials acknowledge that the platform is an imperfect way to finance medical bills and that it reaches only a fraction of people in need. But for years, health care has been the largest category of campaigns on the site. This year alone, GoFundMe has recorded a 20% increase in cancer-related fundraisers, said spokesperson Heidi Hagberg. As Fields learned, some medical providers even encourage their patients to turn to crowdfunding.
The divergent experience of Black patients with this approach to medical debt may reflect the persistent wealth gap separating Black and white Americans, Kenworthy said. “Your friends tend to be the same race as you,” she said. “And so, when you turn to those friends through crowdfunding for assistance, you are essentially tapping into their wealth and their income.”
Nationally, the median white family now has about $184,000 in assets such as homes, savings, and retirement accounts, according to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The assets of the median Black family total just $23,000.
But there is another reason Black Americans use crowdfunding less, Fields and others said: a sensitivity about being judged for seeking help.
Fields is the daughter of a single mom who worked fast-food jobs while going to school. The family never had much. But Fields said her mother gave her and her brother a strict lesson: getting a hand from family and friends is one thing. Asking strangers is something else.
“In the Black community, a lot of the older generation do not take handouts because you are feeding into the stereotype,” Fields said.
Her mother, whom Fields said never missed paying a bill, refused to seek assistance even after she was diagnosed with late-stage cancer that drove her into debt. She died in 2019.
Confronting the stereotypes can be painful, Fields said. But her mother left her with another lesson. “You can’t control people’s thoughts,” Fields said at a conference in Washington, D.C., organized by the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship. “But you can control what you do.”
Fields said she was fortunate that she and her husband could rely on a tight network of relatives and friends during her cancer treatment.
“I have a strong family support system. So, one month my mom would take the car payment, and his aunt would do the groceries or whatever we needed. It was always someone in the family that said, ‘OK, we got you.’”
That meant she didn’t have to turn to the local news or to a crowdfunding site like GoFundMe.
UCLA political scientist Martin Gilens said Fields’ sensitivity is understandable. “There’s a sort of a centuries-long suspicion of the poor, a cynicism about the degree of true need,” said Gilens, the author of “Why Americans Hate Welfare.”
Starting in the 1960s, that cynicism was reinforced by the growing view that poverty was a Black problem, even though there are far more white Americans living in poverty, according to census data. “The discourse on poverty shifted in a much more negative direction,” Gilens explained, citing a rise in critical media coverage of Black Americans and poor urban neighborhoods that helped drive a backlash against government assistance programs in the 1980s and ’90s.
Fields, whose cancer is in remission, resolved that she would help others sidestep this stigma.
After finishing treatment, she and her family began delivering groceries, gas cards, and even medical supplies to others undergoing cancer treatment.
Fields is still working to pay off her medical debt. But this spring, she opened what she calls a cancer care boutique in a strip mall outside downtown Suffolk. PinkSlayer, as it’s called, is a nonprofit store that offers wigs, prosthetics, and skin lotions, at discounted prices.
“The one thing my mom always said was, ‘You fight whatever spirit that you don’t want near you,’” Fields said as she cut the ribbon on the store at a ceremony attended by friends and relatives. “We are fighting this cancer thing.”
In one corner of her small boutique, Fields installed a comfortable couch under a mural of pink and red roses. “When someone is in need, they don’t want to be plastered all over your TV, all over Facebook, Instagram,” Fields explained recently after opening the store. “They want to feel loved.”
KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism.
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s move to strip trans Kansans of the right to change their gender markers came late Friday, a notorious dumping ground for unpleasant news. Because here’s the problem with passing laws targeting LGBTQ people under the false pretense of protecting women: At some point you have to do the dirty work of actually targeting LGBTQ people. Apparently, Friday looked ideal.
Kansas legislators now have to face the inevitable fallout of their bad decision: Their votes will hurt those they purport to represent, for no good reason.
Kobach is expected to speak more about the law in question, Senate Bill 180, at a news conference Monday. If his public rhetoric tracks the legal arguments made by his team, he will argue that the new law requires his office to take these steps. You can read that filing in the case below.
But what does it say about the deceit and bad faith behind this “women’s bill of rights” that the first significant legal action after passage wasn’t to protect any woman at all?
What does it say that the first significant legal action was a request to discriminate against trans folks who want to update their birth certificates?
No one, after all, suffers from such a change, woman or man.
“What was true in 2019 remains true today: the state of Kansas cannot pick and choose which constitutionally protected rights it will recognize, and to deny any constitutional right to LGBTQ+ Kansans is unconstitutional and antithetical to our shared values. It’s troubling to see Mr. Kobach cynically seize an opportunity for political gain that will no doubt ultimately be another round of continuing legal education for him,” said Micah Kubic, executive director of the Kansas ACLU, in a statement.
The state of Kansas cannot pick and choose which constitutionally protected rights it will recognize, and to deny any constitutional right to LGBTQ+ Kansans is unconstitutional and antithetical to our shared values.
– Micah Kubic
Kubic has a point. We shouldn’t expect better or more from Kobach. The archconservative’s record of anti-gay rhetoric has been helpfully compiled by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, or GLAAD.
According to their website, the state’s attorney general has said that gay parents are “certainly not good for the kids.” He likened polygamy and drug use to homosexuality when opposing the removal of an antigay plank in the Republican platform more than a decade ago. Perhaps a journalist at the news conference Monday might want to ask whether Kobach still holds those views and whether they will shape his enforcement of SB 180.
Did the 112 Kansas representatives and senators who voted to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto understand that this would happen? Did Kobach’s office tell them so? If not, why didn’t they seek out the truth that this law would be used first to punish people who were different than them?
Perhaps they didn’t want to know.
The case at issue dates back to 2019, when the state entered into the Foster v. Anderson consent judgment. It set up a legal process for trans Kansans to change their birth certificates.
No one has pointed to any issues in the process in the four years since then. No one has complained that birth certificates have been changed willy-nilly or for some nefarious purpose. Indeed, advocates of SB 180 in the Statehouse used rhetoric designed to mislead.
Here’s House Speaker Dan Hawkins: “The activists who seek to change the definition of a woman ignore the biological differences that exist between the sexes and recklessly expose females to specific forms of violence, including sexual violence, therefore compromising the safety of female-only spaces such as restrooms, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers and prisons.”
Here’s Wichita Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr: “Little girls should not have to be exposed to a man in a female bathroom, but the biggest thing comes down to women’s rights, when we fought for 50 years. Why should our rights be taken away?”
Neither one of these lawmakers, you will note, said that they looked forward to discriminating against folks wanting to change an “M” to an “F” or an “F” to an “M” on a piece of paper.
The battle over SB 180 has barely begun. Further legal challenges appear likely, and Kobach’s team will no doubt rack up court appearances aplenty attempting to defend the measure. Transgender Kansans and their families will endure uncertainty. Yet those who would discriminate for political gain now must reap the bitter harvest of their actions.
Clay Wirestone is Kansas Reflector opinion editor.
Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence.
I’m no Russia expert, but I do know something about tyrants (I’ll get to Trump in a moment), and I doubt Yevgeny Prigozhin has mounted a fatal challenge to Putin’s authority.
I say this because of the roles Putin has asked Prigozhin to play, and the dependence of each man on the other.
Why did Putin authorize Prigozhin to lead a private army to attack Ukraine outside the Russian military chain of command in the first place? Presumably because Putin didn’t trust Russian generals to do the job. And he didn’t want to risk that the generals might turn on him.
Before that, starting in 2014, Prigozhin ran the so-called “Internet Research Agency” — the infamous troll factory that mounted disinformation campaigns.
As you might recall, in 2018 the U.S. Justice Department indicted Prigozhin and 12 of his most senior employees at the Agency for interfering in the 2016 election in favor of Trump, based on evidence from the Mueller investigation.
Putin denied any involvement, of course. And Trump said he “believed” Putin rather than the conclusions of U.S. intelligence.
By the time Putin invaded Ukraine last February, Prigozhin’s mercenary army numbered more than 30,000 — including thousands of prisoners in Russia’s gulag whom Prigozhin promised to free if they risked their lives on the front lines and survived.
When the Ukraine war started to go badly for Russia, Prigozhin blamed it on the incompetence and corruption of the Russian generals. This took the heat off Putin while putting it on the generals. It’s inconceivable that Prigozhin could have gotten away with his searing criticisms had Putin not given him permission.
Did this embolden Prigozhin to threaten the generals directly, which he did last Friday? Or is Putin still quietly encouraging Prigozhin to counter the generals, as a means of shaking up the Russian military while insulating Putin from responsibility if defeated? Putin’s deal allowing Prigozhin to go unscathed into exile in Belarus and dropping all charges against him suggests some complicity.
We may never know the real story, but it seems doubtful that Prigozhin’s career is over. Nor Putin’s.
Throughout history, tyrannical rulers have created their own private operations outside normal chains of command, run by people like Prigozhin, who are personally loyal.
This give tyrants flexibility to do what they want without bureaucratic opposition. It protects them against revolt by their subordinates in the chain of command. And it gives them deniability when operations go badly.
Tyrants trust no one — especially not their intelligence operations, prosecutors, or generals — which is why they take some of these functions away from the state and create their own separate centers of power, headed by personal loyalists.
Which brings us to Trump, who has emulated Putin.
It’s no accident that Trump went to battle against the FBI, the Justice Department, and the rest of the so-called “deep state,” and fired those (like James Comey and Jeff Sessions) who showed more loyalty to the nation than to himself.
And no accident that Trump ended up with a largely privatized White House, including Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
They weren’t quite a Wagner Group or Internet Research Agency, but they were more loyal to Trump than to the United States. And by operating independently, they gave Trump the flexibility and deniability he wanted.
If there’s a second Trump term (perish the thought), Trump has already indicated he’ll replace much of the executive branch with loyalists. Trump is no Putin strongman, but he knows how to rule like one.