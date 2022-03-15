EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defense sectors

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia. The sanctions, which come into effect after publication in the EU official journal later on Tuesday, also freeze the assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich. The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions included "a far-reachi...