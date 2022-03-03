EU says it is picking up signs Russia may bring in martial law

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal on Wednesday broke down the significance of a 221-page legal filing submitted by the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Lawyers for the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol said in a court filing Wednesday that former president Donald Trump and key allies engaged in potential crimes during their effort to overturn the election: conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing an official congressional proceeding — the counting of electoral votes," The Washington Post reported. "The alleged criminal acts were raised by the committee in a California federal court filing challenging conservative lawyer John Eastman’s refusal to turn over thousands of emails the panel has requested related to his role in trying to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to reject electors from states won by Joe Biden."