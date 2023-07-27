European stocks rally, Wall Street slumps on interest rate concerns

ECB chief Christine Lagarde opened the door to a pause in hiking interest rates, sending the euro lower and stocks higher
New York (AFP) - Stock markets had a mixed showing Thursday as European indices rallied while Wall Street slipped on concerns over interest rates. European Central Bank policymakers delivered another interest rate increase as anticipated, with eurozone consumer prices still rising fast. But ECB chief Christine Lagarde sent dovish signals, leaving open the possibility of a pause in its streak of rate hikes as the eurozone's economic outlook has deteriorated. Frankfurt set a record close, while Paris and London logged gains as well. "We've seen a strong session ... as investors increasingly ado...