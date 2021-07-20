Pence falls flat at conservative Christian conference as evangelicals grow 'frustrated' with Trump's Supreme Court justices: report

Fox News highlighted a moment during a speech by former Vice President Mike Pence in front of 1,200 evangelicals, where he touted the appointments of "more than 300 conservatives to our federal courts at every level, including Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh and how about Justice Amy Coney Barrett" during his time in the Trump administration.

While Pence's comment received a smattering of applause, there was no standing ovation -- likely due to the fact that the appointments did not bring the culture war reckoning that religious conservatives had hoped for.

Speaking to Fox News, Family Leader president and CEO Bob Vander Plaats said that he wasn't surprised Pence "got kind of a golf clap, not a roaring applause."

"I think they've been less than satisfied with Kavanaugh and even Amy Coney Barrett," Plaats said.

"What I kind of believe you saw there was there's been a lot of over-promising about if we get the Supreme Court, if we get the justices, watch out, they will rule with the Constitution, the original intent," he emphasized.

Even Trump himself expressed disappointment in the results, telling the right-wing outlet Real America's Voice, "I fought very hard for them, but I was very disappointed with a number of their rulings."

Conservative commentator and publisher Ben Shapiro shared a similar sentiment, telling Fox News last week that "so far, we have seen little from either Barrett or Kavanaugh to justify conservatives' high hopes for them."

Evangelicals are holding out hope that the subject of abortion will be a different story. The Supreme Court announced in May that it will take up an abortion rights case next term that's seen as a major challenge to Roe v. Wade.

