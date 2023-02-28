An influential evangelical is going on the attack against pro-Trump Christian charlatans

Gov Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has drawn support from anti-LGBTQ groups as part of his agenda to restrict conversations about sexuality in public schools. While evangelicals were quick to line up behind Donald Trump in 2016, they appear to be supporting DeSantis if he decides to announce in 2024.

Rolling Stone highlighted Steve Strang, one of the most influential evangelicals in America, according to TIME, who avidly supports DeSantis. Strang is participating in efforts to de-platform pro-Trump evangelical leaders.

"Strang isn’t simply a publisher or a journalist. He’s also a political activist who backed Trump to the hilt — publishing four books exhorting Evangelicals to embrace God’s unlikely 'anointing' of the p*ssy-grabbing playboy philanderer president, calling Trump 'our champion,'” Rolling Stone reported. "Strang is also a movement moneyman: CharismaNews is the top corporate sponsor of the ReAwaken America Tour, the traveling MAGA circus that celebrates Gen. Mike Flynn’s Q-inflected vision of Trumpy Christian Nationalism."

Behind the scenes, preacher Mario Murillo begged Strang for an audience to denounce what he considered to be "false profits." He name-checked Kat Kerr and Robin D. Bullock, who proclaimed in 2020 that Trump would win. "Write it down. It's going to happen," said Kerr. Bullock said that God revealed to him that Trump would win by "a landslide."

The charlatans infuriated Murillo and he needed Strang's help. Strange agreed he would stand with Murillo against the false prophets he saw as "the Satanic at work." Strang promised Charisma Media "will stand with you."

The report spoke to Matt Taylor, a protestant scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies, who explained, “The fact that Strang is platforming Murillo, and letting Murillo take down some of these Trump prophets, says a lot. That there’s an openness in that world — a desire in that world — to hear a different perspective from the prophets, in terms of, ‘Where else can we go in ‘24?’”

The move comes after Strange stood with Trump, particularly when he was impeached for the first time over the bribery effort to Ukraine. But one of the "prophets" at Charismatic Media is advocating that God supports DeSantis. Strang has a lot of positive things to say too.

Taylor goes on to say that if Strange is serious about de-platforming the pro-Trump charlatans Michael Flynn's rallies are a great place to begin.

“The ReAwaken America prophets are some of the craziest Trump prophets,” he told Rolling Stone, specifically citing Julie Green, an influencer who gives daily prophecies like a horoscope. She promised Doug Mastriano would win the governor's post of Pennsylvania and Queen Elizabeth would be murdered by Prince Charles.

Green will be at the next Reawaken event with Eric Trump, former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Flynn. Her latest message is that a whistleblower will bring down the Justice Department.

“So sayeth the Lord, of hosts," she proclaimed.

Read the full piece at Rolling Stone.