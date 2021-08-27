Evangelical broadcasters fire spokesperson for ‘refusing to recant’ pro-vaccine messages: report

The spokesperson for a leading evangelical organization was fired after recommending vaccines in an op-ed published by USA TODAY and an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"Daniel Darling, senior vice president of communications for the National Religious Broadcasters, was fired Friday (Aug. 27) after refusing to recant his pro-vaccine statements, the Religion News Service (RNS) reported Friday, citing "a source authorized to speak for Darling."

During an appearance on "Morning Joe," Darling said he did not want to see "anyone else unnecessarily die of this lethal virus."

But his pro-vaccine message was apparently too much for the evangelical organization.

"Earlier this week, leaders at NRB, an international association of Christian communicators with 1,100 member organizations, told Darling his statements violated the organization's policy of remaining neutral about COVID-19 vaccines. According to the source, Darling was given two options — recant or sign a statement admitting he had been insubordinate," RNS reported. "When he refused, Darling was fired and given no severance, the source told RNS."

In his op-ed, he praised both the science and Donald Trump.

"First, I've been following the development of the vaccine since early last year. The discovery and technology are one of the most amazing feats of discovery in modern history," Darling wrote for USA TODAY. "Second, this vaccine was shepherded through the process by President Donald Trump. However you feel about our former chief executive, you can agree that he is not someone who would blindly go along with conventional wisdom."

Watch Dan Darling on MSNBC's "Morning Joe":