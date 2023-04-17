‘Every child deserves to be safe’: VP Kamala Harris responds to Ralph Yarl shooting
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 8, 2021. - Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday became the highest-ranking official so far to react to the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black Kansas City student, saying “every child deserves to be safe.” “Doug and I are praying for Ralph Yarl and his family as he fights for his life,”Harris tweeted, referring to her husband, second gentlemen Doug Emhoff. “Let’s be clear: No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell.” Outrage has been building in Kansas City after Yarl’s family and attorneys for the family say the teen was shot Thursday night in north Kansas C...