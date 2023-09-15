Ex-child welfare workers don’t testify in their trial related to death of 5-year-old AJ Freund; closing arguments expected next month
JoAnn Cunningham leaves the courtroom after a status hearing with Judge Robert Wilbrandt at the McHenry County Courthouse on Feb. 27, 2020, in Woodstock, Illinois. - Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Two former child welfare workers declined to testify Friday in their trial on charges they failed to protect 5-year-old A.J. Freund before his death at the hands of his mother in Crystal Lake in 2019. Carlos Acosta, a former investigator for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and his supervisor, Andrew Polovin, both declined to tell their side of the story, as is their right. Each man is charged with endangering the life or health of a child and reckless conduct. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday. AJ died in McHenry County, so the case is being heard there,...