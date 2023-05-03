Former FBI agent just arrested for J6 riot called for cops to be 'killed': report

A former FBI agent was arrested on Monday in Oregon in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, NBC News reports.
Jared L. Wise was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct with an intent to impede an orderly session of Congress; and unlawfully parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the report said.
Wise served in the FBI as a special agent and supervisory special agent from 2004 until 2017.
The former FBI agent repeatedly urged fellow rioters to “kill” law enforcement officers at the Capitol amid the insurrection.
Federal authorities told NBC News that Wise during the insurrection said: "I’m former—I’m former law enforcement. You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it. . . . Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!...Yeah, f--- them! Yeah, kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!”
Wise was seen in surveillance footage entering the Capitol through the Senate wing door, and cellphone data confirmed his presence at the Capitol.