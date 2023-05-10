Ex-George Santos aide tells FBI congressman 'inappropriately touched' him

A former aide to embattled United States Representative George Santos (R-New York) confirmed on Tuesday's edition of Cuomo that he told the Federal Bureau of Investigation that Santos "inappropriately touched" him. Derek Myers also explained why he believes that Santos, whose brief congressional tenure has been defined by scandals, refuses to step down.

"This is what witness one was saying. And you would know that because that's you, right?" News Nation host Chris Cuomo asked Myers.

"That is correct. So, the FBI was heavily looking into the congressman from day one when he was sworn into office until today. So, there are people within his office that are going to be key witnesses that come out in this criminal probe when the charges are just…" Myers explained.

READ MORE: George Santos indicted by the Justice Department: report

"Just to be very clear, Derek, you're saying that there may be charges that have to do with financial irregularities and whatever his disclosures were, but your testimony to the FBI was that you had been inappropriately touched by the congressman, is that true?" Cuomo pressed Myers, who confirmed as much.

"That is correct. And, and I think we can see, we can see that play out as well. The, [House] Ethics Committee, of course, is still looking into that. And now they've got a whole ‘nother ball game that they have to look into. The speaker is not going to have a choice now but to address these allegations and these criminal charges when they are handed down tomorrow," Myers continued.

"A lot of people have asked me today, since this news broke, 'Is the Congressman going to resign?' And the reality is that he's not going to resign, Chris, because he can't afford to resign," Myers added. "The man has no money elsewhere. This is his sole source of income. He had no income prior. The loan he allegedly gave to his campaign was not a legal loan. We're going to see that come out tomorrow in these unsealings. And, so, the man’s not going to resign from Congress. He can't afford it. He's gonna have to wait until he's pushed out."

Watch video at this link.