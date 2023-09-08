Ex-NYC Council candidate Michael Ragusa picks up job as Rudy Giuliani’s security guard: ‘He’s like a father’

Rudy Giuliani speaks to members of the press before he leaves outside the Fulton County Jail, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. - HYOSUB SHIN/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS
NEW YORK — Michael Ragusa, a Rikers Island investigator who dropped out of a City Council race earlier this year after his campaign faced accusations of ballot petition fraud, recently began moonlighting as a security guard for embattled former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the Daily News has learned. Ragusa, who mounted an unsuccessful GOP bid for the 47th Council District in southern Brooklyn before pulling the plug on it in April, confirmed Friday he started the Giuliani security guard gig about a year ago, months before the ex-mayor was indicted in Georgia this summer on criminal charges stemming f...