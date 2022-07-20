Ex-NYC judge's son jumped naked from 16th story window after beating his mother to death: cops

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a bizarre incident involving the son of a former New York City judge is being investigated as a murder-suicide, after he apparently killed his mother and then jumped naked to his death out of a 16th-story window.

"New York police and law enforcement sources told the New York Post that Doug Solomon beat his mom, Diane Gallagher, to death with a piece of furniture, then jumped from their upscale Upper East Side co-op," reported Emily Hernandez. "'It was the loudest thud. At first I thought it was an air conditioning unit. I looked down and he was right below my window … he was butt naked,' one resident told the Post."

"Witnesses and police also said Solomon, son of ex-state Supreme Court Judge Charles Solomon, was heard screaming during his fall," noted the report. "Another resident told the Post they heard yelling from the apartment on Tuesday morning."

There is no motivation for the Solomon's actions — although a followup report in the New York Post suggested that he had "rage issues."

"The parents of Doug Solomon, 26, had even discussed what to do with their troubled boy the night before he launched a horrifying attack on his mom, Diane Gallagher, 65, in their posh high-rise — in which he bashed her to death, apparently with a lamp, and then jumped naked to his death, law enforcement sources said," said the report. "His father, former Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Charles Solomon, told investigators that his wife and son were asleep when he left for work on the day of the tragedy and said his family had no history of domestic issues."

"The night before the grisly murder-suicide, Solomon and Gallagher talked about their son’s life, which sources say was rudderless," noted the report. "The only son of the esteemed former justice — who presided over a litany of high-profile cases, including P. Diddy’s 2001 nightclub shooting trial — had been struggling since he flunked out of college about two years ago."