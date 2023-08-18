Ex-NYPD top cop Bernie Kerik fingered as co-conspirator in Trump’s Georgia election interference case

Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik arrive at the scene of American Airlines flight 587 after it crashed in the Rockaway section of Queens in 2001.. - Todd Maisel/New York Daily News/TNS
Disgracedonetime NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik has been identified as one of the 30 co-conspirators included in former President Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia’s Fulton County, an attorney for Kerik confirmed. Kerik, who served three years in federal prison for felony tax fraud, is the person identified as co-conspirator 5 in the case. The ex-top cop and longtimeally of Rudy Giuliani is accused of taking part in several meetings with lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Arizona as part of the effort to create slates of fake pro-Trump electors from states President Biden won in ...