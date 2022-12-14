Ex-Venezuelan treasurer, husband convicted of corruption in first trial of its kind in Florida

"How does Rick Allen, Georgia representative ... get all his information?" said Hayes. "Well, late November, he told [former White House Chief of Staff Mark] Meadows that there is a source that there are widespread fraud in states. Next day, he texted, quote, 'From what I can tell so far, looks like this is high tech and foreign governments in collusion with Democratic Party to guarantee Biden would win.' Again, this is not just a random Facebook post, that guy is a member of the U.S. House. He ended that text with a link to an description of — and no, I am not making this up — a video made by a Romanian organization in which a man who says he is a former intelligence officer claims that Ukraine stole the identities of 50 million U.S. citizens to use them in the 2020 election. Again, member of Congress."

"He's given this to Mark Meadows, he's not doing this for the base," added Hayes. "This is him being like, we got him, we got him, smoking gun, you can install 50 million. This is a snapshot."

However, Hayes continued, "What do we do about the fact that putting Trump aside, the professional elected leaders of the Republican Party are just completely divorced from reality, that these are members of Congress who are hermetically sealed in an alternate universe and dangerous authoritarian nonsense? Look at these text messages, they're passing this to the chief of staff, like, these are members of Congress ... that Romanians had video about Ukrainians committing identity theft in the 2020 election, and that the Italians have gotten satellites to change it, the Chinese were in the Dominion voting machines."

"Yes, I'm laughing because it's laughable stuff that usually lives in the darkest corners of the internet, or the drunkest hour of family dinner with your uncle," said Hayes. "But this has fully infected the brains of people who just in a few short weeks, the same people, like to the person almost, who will be running one half of the legislative branch in the U.S. government."

Watch the video below or at this link.