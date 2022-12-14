Ex-Venezuelan treasurer, husband convicted of corruption in first trial of its kind in Florida
El Nacional/GDA/Zuma Press/TNS

MIAMI — A former Venezuelan national treasurer and her husband were found guilty Tuesday of accepting tens of millions of dollars in bribes and moving their tainted money to Miami in the first foreign corruption case of its kind to go to trial in South Florida. Claudia Díaz Guillen, and her husband, Adrian Velásquez Figueroa, were convicted after a few hours of deliberations by a 12-person federal jury in Fort Lauderdale of money-laundering conspiracy and related charges stemming from her tenure as a high-ranking official in the administration of her close friend, the late President Hugo Cháve...