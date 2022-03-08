'Excellent argument for a 5th grader': Lauren Boebert torched for comparing Ukraine and firearms

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is facing sharp criticism for her recent, baseless attempt to shift Russian President Vladamir Putin's invasion of Ukraine into a political argument on gun control, reports HuffPost.

On Monday, March 1, the conspiracy theorist lawmaker tweeted a reference to Ukraine's nuclear demilitarization that occurred at the close of the Cold War and the demise of the Soviet Union. “Remember. Ukraine gave up their nukes in exchange for promises of security."

She added, "We see how that turned out. This is why we must NEVER give up our guns to any government.”

Almost immediately after Boebert shared the remarks, Twitter users began criticizing her for her claims. One Twitter user slammed Boebert's argument explaining why it's ridiculous to compare firearms to nuclear weaponry.

"Comparing rifles to nukes is an extreme comparison considering that fact individuals can’t just walk into their local Walmart or bass pro shop and purchase a nuclear weapon," that user argued.

Another user wrote, "Oh my God, how are you not getting this? Two totally separate things. It’s like comparing apples to a dragon."

"Does that mean we’re all getting nukes?" another Twitter user argued. "We can pile them on a bookshelf behind us in Zoom conferences. Pose with them in Christmas photos. Have shirts that say, 'Over my radioactive body.'”





