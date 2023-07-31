Exclusive: Killed for vogueing: Sibley’s pal says victim died in his arms after stabbed at Brooklyn gas station in anti-gay hate crime: ‘Not going to live hiding’
The 28- year-old victim was stabbed in the torso in front of a Mobil gas station on Coney Island Ave. in Brooklyn. - Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

Fighting back tears, O’Shae Sibley’s best friend described on Facebook Live the horror of watching his pal die in his arms — but vowed gay New Yorkers will not cower in the face of hate. “They killed my brother right in front of me,” Otis Pena said in the nearly 15-minute long video he posted hours after Sibley was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station. “I’m covered in his blood. They murdered him because he was gay, because he stood up for his friends ... I’m trying to put pressure on the wound. There’s blood squirting everywhere.” “That’s all I had, bro.” Pena added. “He didn’t deserve ...