Trump, longtime admirer of Putin, says aborted mutiny 'somewhat weakened' Russian leader

By Steve Holland and Nathan Layne WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a longtime admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Thursday Putin has been "somewhat weakened" by an aborted mutiny and that now is the time for the United States to try to broker a negotiated peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine. "I want people to stop dying over this ridiculous war," Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview. Speaking expansively about foreign policy, the front-runner in opinion polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination also said China should be give...