U.S. commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban - sources

By Jonathan Landay WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will press ahead with talks on releasing billions of dollars in Afghanistan's foreign-held assets despite the late al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul and foot-dragging by the Taliban and Afghan central bank, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation. The decision to pursue the initiative to help stabilize Afghanistan's collapsed economy underscores growing concern in Washington over a humanitarian crisis as the United Nations warns that nearly half the country's 40 million people face "acute h...
August 22, 2022
Alfred Ruf poisoned his wife as part of a scheme to get rich off her life insurance. So did Dr. Gregory “Brent” Dennis, who was looking at a $2 million payout. Joshua Hunsucker poisoned his wife for a mere $250K in life insurance money, $80,000 of which he used to buy a boat. David L. Pettis poisoned his wife for $150,000.
This piece was originally published in January.
I don’t know the names of the men who poisoned and killed my father and my brother Stan, who died last Thursday, but I know where they worked and why they did it: just like Ruf, Dennis, Hunsucker and Pettis, they intentionally and knowingly took actions they knew would result in death when they sold asbestos to my dad’s employer and got my brother addicted to tobacco.
The asbestos industry knew as early as the 1890s, and got definite confirmation in the 1940s that their product caused mesothelioma, a particularly brutal lung cancer that killed my father.
Even today, their executives are trying to avoid responsibility for it: Johnson & Johnson is playing bankruptcy games to avoid paying for cancers caused by their asbestos-laced talcum powder, and not a single executive is even slightly worried about going to jail for all these dead people.
Same deal with the tobacco industry whose top CEOs lied to the faces of members of Congress in 1994 at the same time their industry has been killing over 400,000 Americans a year every year of my lifetime.
Like those four wife-killers, they all did it for the money. A hell of a lot more money than Ruf, Dennis, Hunsucker and Pettis could ever imagine.
Ruf, Dennis, Hunsucker and Pettis are all in prison. The decision-makers who today are still promoting tobacco and using bankruptcy laws to avoid paying for asbestos deaths are enjoying the pandemic from their mansions and yachts.
And this only scratches the surface. In just the past week, hundreds of Americans have been killed and thousands rendered homeless by climate change-driven weather that men in the fossil fuel industry knew fifty years ago would happen as the result of their selling their products.
And they did it all for money.
Then there is the American “health insurance” industry, unlike any other in the world, that kills thousands of Americans every year by destroying their lives with debt (over $1 trillion right now) or refusing services to them whenever the company can weasel out of a payment.
Ever since our nation’s founding, capitalism in America has been played in ways that protect stone cold killers. Psychopaths in suits. But it’s gotten particularly bad since Big Tobacco was outed in the 1990s.
There was a time when we used to prosecute these criminals.
In the 1980s, Reagan deregulated the Savings & Loan industry; predictably, within a few years, a handful of executives had made themselves multimillionaires while hundreds of thousands of families across America were wiped out.
The Justice Department stepped in and prosecuted 1100 banksters, 839 were convicted, and over a hundred went to prison.
When the so-called “Dot-com Bubble” burst around the turn of the century, dozens of bigshot executives from Enron, WorldCom, Qwest and Tyco, among others, were prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned. We were still occasionally sending executives to prison as late as 2005.
Not anymore.
After Glass-Steagal was repealed in 1999, banksters spent the next decade lying to investors around the world about the value of their “Collateralized Debt Obligations” and other recently legalized “exotic” financial instruments that were packed full of “liar loans” and bad mortgages.
That led straight to the Bush Crash of 2008, when guys like Steve Mnuchin (who threw over 30,000 California families out of their homes) got fabulously richer. America bailed out the Wall Street banksters to the tune of over a trillion dollars.
But only one guy went to jail for the thousands of lies, frauds and outright crimes that occurred during the Bush years and led to the Bush Crash of 2008. He was a mid-level banker born in Egypt (who grew up in Michigan), has brown skin, and his name is Kareem Serageldin.
The judge in his case said right out loud that Serageldin’s role in hiding a mere $37 million of the $2.1 billion in bad mortgages his employer, Credit Suisse, had concealed from other banks and regulators was “a small piece of an overall evil climate within the bank and with many other banks.”
But Bush talked to his Justice Department and federal prosecutors and decided to give Mnuchin and the other banksters a pass.
Dozens of banks and hundreds of banksters had done far worse than Serageldin, but none were even indicted. Serageldin spent almost 3 years in a federal prison hellhole.
When Ralph Nader revealed in 1966 that automakers were knowingly selling defective cars and trucks but that fixing them would have cut profits more than paying out death benefits to settle lawsuits, America was outraged and Congress acted, creating the NTSB and establishing federal regulations.
The following decades saw hundreds of white collar criminals imprisoned across dozens of industries: between 1995 and 1997 alone white collar crime was 17.6 percent of federal prosecutions.
But by 2012 it was down to 9.4 percent and, while the numbers are difficult to know for sure because of Trump administration obstruction and incompetence, appear to have significantly collapsed from there since.
Partly this has been the result of post-1980 Supreme Court decisions making it easier for prosecutors to ignore sentencing guidelines for white collar crimes (unless they’re committed by Brown-skinned executives, apparently).
Partly it was every major industry in America taking advantage of the Court’s Citizens United decision to legally purchase and own politicians in both parties, guaranteeing political pressure on prosecutors who might even think about going after corporate criminals.
Partly it was a relentless focus by several administrations on street crime (“superpredators” and “stop and frisk”), pulling resources away from prosecutors’ offices that might have otherwise been directed to the snakes in suits.
And part of it was a massive lobbying campaign by some of America’s most powerful CEOs to insert “mens rea” (Latin for “state of mind”) language into the recent criminal justice reform act, so it would become almost impossible to convict a senior executive of a crime he directed his company to commit.
This new law now requires prosecutors to prove that not only did the CEO know that he could cause a particular John Doe in, say, Wheeling, West Virginia to die from the product, but it was his intention to specifically kill that particular man or someone just like him.
In other words, because of the recent “criminal justice reform” legislation, prosecuting CEOs is now all but impossible.
The morbidly rich in America are immune from taxes: most pay less than 3 percent in income taxes. They’re similarly immune from prosecution for very real criminal decisions that destroy the lives of and regularly kill very real human beings.
In America today if you poison and kill your wife to make $150,000 in life insurance money, you’ll probably end up in prison.
But if you poison and kill hundreds of thousands of people so you can take home a multi-million-dollar paycheck, you get to buy a new yacht.
This has to end.
'Urgent imperative' to vote against Trump-backed election deniers: Missouri newspaper
August 21, 2022
The editorial board for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch urged the newspaper's readers to vote against election deniers who are continuing to pushed his debunked delusions of election fraud.
"With primary elections swirling all over the country, it’s easy to lose track of what’s happening where. But a recent Washington Post analysis clarifies a troubling pattern: In most of the half-dozen battleground states that will matter most in the 2024 presidential election, the GOP has nominated Trumpian election-deniers to posts that have power over election results. This, more than mayhem in the streets, is how American democracy could fall," the editorial board wrote.
The Post reported, "In the 41 states that have held nominating contests this year, more than half the GOP winners so far — about 250 candidates in 469 contests — have embraced Trump’s false claims about his defeat two years ago, according to a Post analysis of every race for federal and statewide office with power over elections."
GOP secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo in Michigan and Mark Finchem in Arizona along with gubernatorial hopefuls Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and Kari Lake in Arizona.
"There isn’t and never was any validity to former President Donald Trump’s continuing claim that he won re-election in 2020 but was robbed of that victory by voter fraud. He lost what may well have been the cleanest, most closely monitored and diligently reviewed election in U.S. history, and he lost by a significant margin. But, like the aspiring autocrat he is, Trump attempted to remain in power anyway — an unprecedented violation of oath for an American president," the Post-Dispatch wrote.
"Had this gang of electoral saboteurs been in office in 2020, America might well have been plunged into a constitutional crisis. This election season, there is no more urgent imperative — none — than ensuring that they and other politicians who side with Trump’s lies and against democracy are kept away from the levers of power," the editorial board wrote.
Read the full editorial.
MAGA thinks of Marjorie Taylor Greene as 2024 vice president material: report
August 21, 2022
Controversial first-term GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was stripped of all her committee assignments only a month into office, but has gained a wide following with her abrasive antics.
MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin interviewed NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who covers online extremism.
"You've reported on the violent comments by Trump supporters, threatening basically civil war after the Mar-a-Lago search," Mohyeldin said. "What have you been hearing and seeing online since then?"
"The tenor has remained at that level, the rhetoric has remained at a fever pitch, but now they're pulling the IRS into the conspiracy theory," Collins replied. "Pretty much anyone in the federal government is out to get them, that's how they're framing this entire thing. It's how they're framing 2022 in 2024, with the idea that since Donald Trump was persecuted, they believe, we are persecuted, we are next. The Donald Trump fans are next and that we are going to be rounded up, our guns will be taken away, or the IRS agents are a secret standing army to go after Trump supporters.
"I just want to be clear, fealty to Trump is still the number one thing among GOP base right now and not apologizing for anything that happened in the Trump years or any idea that he has come up with over the last few years," Collins noted.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene is like a rising store in these spaces," Collins reported. "I think people are shocked when you hear that Marjorie Taylor Greene has some real power in this space now, but she does. She is a tremendously powerful person among the GOP base right now, she has a way to reel people in, and on these Trump forums they view her even, more so as a vice presidential candidate than someone like Mike Pence at that point."
Watch:
Mehdi Hasan www.youtube.com
