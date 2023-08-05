US declines to invoke prisoner of war status for Travis King

By Phil Stewart WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has declined so far to classify Army Private Travis King as a prisoner of war, despite his being taken into North Korean custody after he crossed into the country last month, four U.S. officials told Reuters. The decision, which could mean King is not covered by the protections entitled to prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention, is highly sensitive for the U.S. military given its commitment to leave no soldier behind enemy lines. How to classify the 23-year-old, who dashed across the heavily guarded border during a civilian tour of...