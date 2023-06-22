US to ease visas for skilled Indian workers as Modi visits

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Ted Hesson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States, using this week's state visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help some skilled workers enter or remain in the country, according to three people familiar with the matter. The State Department could announce as soon as Thursday that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visas in the U.S., without having to travel abroad, one of the sources said, part of a pilot program that could be e...
MO governor says he can pardon cop who killed a Black man in his own backyard — even if he's not asked to do so
June 21, 2023
A Kansas City police officer could get a pardon from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson – without even asking for one – for his role in the death of a Black man in his own backyard, the Kansas City Star reported today.
The officer, Eric DeValkenaere, who is white, was sentenced to six years in prison last year after his conviction in the 2020 fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb, a 26-year-old Black man who was backing his truck into his garage, the Star reported. DeValkenaere, who has been free pending appeals since his conviction, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Parson, a Republican, made the comment to the Star about his power to pardon DeValkenaere as he was criticizing Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker, a Democrat, for writing a letter suggesting that he was preparing to do just that.
“(Parson) said his office has had no conversations about pardoning DeValkenaere, the Star reported. “Parson said he has not received an application from DeValkenaere and criticized Baker for a letter she wrote last week suggesting that Parson may soon issue a pardon.
“There is nothing in place that we’ve had the conversation about pardoning this guy,” Parson told reporters at an event Wednesday in Kansas City. “So, it’s just a lot of propaganda.”
According to the Star, “Baker said she learned from multiple reports that Parson was considering pardoning the former Kansas City police detective even as an appeal works through the courts.”
That letter to her letter urging Parson not to do so. Here’s part of the letter, as reported earlier by the Star:
“I am aware that you have been lobbied to pardon this officer, even before his trial. I imagine you might view a pardon as a way to support police. But I expect this extreme action for the only KCPD officer convicted of fatally shooting a black man will ignite distrust, protests, and public safety concerns for citizens and for police.”
The Star noted today that “a pardon could provoke an explosive backlash in Kansas City and would be a sweeping assertion of executive power by Parson over the judicial process.”
It: “Parson, a former sheriff and longtime supporter of police, indicated that he disagreed with some of the facts associated with the prosecution of DeValkenaere.
“During the trial, prosecutors said DeValkenaere and his partner Troy Schwalm did not have authority to be on the property when he fatally shot Lamb. Prosecutors also said the crime scene was staged and evidence, including a handgun that belonged to Lamb, was planted.”
DeValkenaere is believed to be the first Kansas City law enforcement to have stood trial for the fatal shooting of a Black man since 1941.
'Stupid stuff': Dem Rep. shreds pro-Trump lawmaker for 'obsessive' stack of bills censuring Adam Schiff
June 21, 2023
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) tore into first-term Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), a far-right, pro-Trump lawmaker who sponsored the resolution to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) which passed along near party lines and caused chaos on the House floor on Wednesday.
The resolution was nothing unique, Lieu pointed out on MSNBC's "All In" — in fact, explained, she's spent almost her entire time in Congress promoting similar moves.
"Adam Schiff — he was censured along party line votes," said anchor Chris Hayes. "What is your assessment of the full day, starting with ... why they chose to make him the third member censured in this century, in a body that has seen multiple felons, and currently includes George Santos?"
"Again, how does this move the American family forward, how does this grow the economy?" said Lieu. "I know that the author of this resolution, Representative Luna, has introduced a total of six bills in her career. Five of them are about Adam Schiff, and that is rather obsessive. This strange obsession that the Republicans have with doing stupid stuff. None of this is helping to grow our economy, and moving the American family forward."
Republicans have never put forward a completely clear explanation for why they are censuring Schiff, who previously chaired the House Intelligence Committee before Republicans took a narrow House majority and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stripped him of his membership. Ostensibly, the censure is about Schiff making false claims about the Russia investigation into Trump. McCarthy previously claimed the basis for his initial removal from the Intelligence Committee was that he lied about his knowledge of the whistleblower behind Trump's first impeachment, but Republicans have never actually provided evidence he lied.
Luna has recently come under controversy after a report that her own campaign biography was fudged.
Watch below or click the following link.
Trump's legal team now has access to discovery evidence including witness list: report
June 21, 2023
The Department of Justice on Wednesday handed over discovery evidence to Donald Trump’s legal team in the classified documents case, Politico’s Kyley Cheney reports.
The discovery evidence includes the list of witnesses who will testify for the government in the case against the former president.
“DOJ says it has made its first production of trial discovery to Donald Trump and his team — which means (per the below) he now knows who’s going to testify against him, and roughly what they’re going to say,” Cheney tweeted.
According to court records obtained by Cheney, the evidence includes “the grand jury testimony of witnesses who will testify for the government at the trail of this case.”
But Trump can’t share the material publicly.
On Monday a federal judge approved a protective order special counsel Jack Smith sought to prevent the former president from sharing potentially sensitive information, ABC News reports.
Trump last week was charged with 37 counts in connection with his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
The protective order includes Trump co-defendant Walt Nauta.
The order states that Trump and Nauta "shall not disclose the Discovery Materials or their contents directly or indirectly to any person or entity other than persons employed to assist in the defense, persons who are interviewed as potential witnesses, counsel for potential witnesses, and other persons to whom the Court may authorize disclosure."
