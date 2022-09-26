Experimentally-induced anger sways political preferences toward dominant-looking leaders, study finds

Angry Man
Just how much does our anger impact our judgments? A recent study found that feeling angry increases a person’s preference for dominant-looking leaders in an election, even when the anger has nothing to do with politics. The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports. Psychology studies have widely demonstrated that our emotions can impact our judgments and decision-making. One interesting example is that feeling angry during a crisis situation seems to increase a person’s endorsement of punitive and authoritarian measures. This finding may be particularly relevant today, given ...