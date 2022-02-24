Experts revolt against 'unorthodox' advice Florida’s new surgeon general is giving Ron DeSantis
Screengrab.

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) nominated Dr. Joseph Ladapo to serve as the state's new surgeon general, it quickly became apparent that the doctor's anti-mask, anti-mandate positions were paramount to the governor's decision.

However, DeSantis did make an effort to justify his pick. “Telling the truth, I think, is important, and I think that’s what Dr. Ladapo understands,” DeSantis previously said of Ladapo's nomination to head the Florida Department of Health. “You’ve got to tell people the truth, and you’ve got to let them make decisions.”

Now, experts are pushing back against the doctor's seemingly nonsensical advice to the Republican governor. According to The New York Times, experts are expressing concern about Ladapo describing his views as "unorthodox."

“To say he’s out of the mainstream would be an understatement,” said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, who serves as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “His views are not only very unorthodox — they don’t make any sense.”

In addition to the information Ladapo has provided, the Times has also highlighted other baffling actions Ladapo has taken that have alarmed public health experts:

"He rewrote guidelines during the surge of the omicron variant to discourage asymptomatic people who were not at high risk from getting tested — though infected people can spread the virus even without symptoms. He argued that testing was most valuable for people who might need treatment.

And he refused to wear a mask when he visited state Sen. Tina Polsky, a Democrat, though she had asked him to, citing a serious health condition that she later revealed to be breast cancer. He said he meant no disrespect but did not apologize."

Dr. J. Glenn Morris Jr., director of the Emerging Pathogens Institute at the University of Florida, also echoed concerns about the information Ladapo is providing: “I am very concerned that the state is not getting the best science and the best public health information,” said Morris Jr. “There’s not the sense of the development of a public health strategy that goes beyond politics.”

Since Ladapo emerged as DeSantis' top public health official, he has made his stance clear: he opposes COVID-19 lockdown efforts and mask mandates. He also believes vaccinations should be voluntary instead of mandatory. Ladapo has also failed to refused to confirm whether or not he is vaccinated.