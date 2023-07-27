Russia and North Korea forge closer ties amid shared isolation

By Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) - Russia's defence minister was photographed this week viewing banned North Korean ballistic missiles with leader Kim Jong Un at a military expo in Pyongyang, signalling deeper ties between the two countries as they face off with the United States. As Russia's isolation over its war in Ukraine has grown, it has seen increasing value in North Korea. For North Korea's part, relations with Russia haven't always been as warm as they were during the heady days of the Soviet Union, but now the country is reaping clear benefits from Moscow's need for friends. Here's how ...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Donald Trump should have his pick of the top attorneys in the country, but instead he is extremely limited in his choices for counsel, according to former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann.
Weissmann, who recently predicted that Trump would be hit with an election interference indictment this week, appeared on MSNBC's The Last Word With Lawrence O'Donnell Wednesday night and was asked about some attorneys calling representing Trump a "suicide mission." It is all of the more suicidal because of Trump is known for "not paying people who worked for him," the host said.
That struggle, Weissmann said, is "one of his own making."
"As a prosecutor and as a defense lawyer I really believe every defendant is entitled to legal representation. They are entitled to have zealous advocacy," he said, adding that someone in an "exalted position" would normally have "the very cream of the crop in terms of the caliber of lawyering that's available to them."
"The reason that you don't see that with Donald Trump is because of his own making. If you are asking your lawyer to commit a crime, which is the allegation in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, that is not something that endears you to get to deciding, oh, gee, this is someone I want to represent, at least normal defense lawyers."
"All of that means that you're buying just a heap of trouble when you have a client who doesn't listen to your advice and just goes about doing his own business, up to and including continuing to commit crimes that he wants you to be a part of. And so that is the reason that you find so many lawyers unwilling to represent him, even though he used to be the President of the United States, which is a very sad state.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
'Unrelieved crackpottery': Conservative aghast DeSantis would consider RFK Jr. for CDC
July 26, 2023
In an interview this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that as president, he would be open to giving the CDC director job to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a candidate ostensibly running as a Democrat but who has become notorious for pushing anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, as well as an anti-Semitic theory the COVID-19 virus was engineered to be less dangerous to Jews.
Ramesh Ponnuru, the editor of the conservative National Review, was gobsmacked by DeSantis' thinking in a panel on CNN.
"The medical stuff ... that does appeal to [DeSantis]," said anchor Kaitlan Collins. "But there is a whole host of other things that he would probably be out of step with. So in that regard, it's okay, if you're president, sic him on the FBI or on CDC. But in terms of being veep, if there are 70 percent of issues that may be averse to our base on, that just create answer issue. RFK Jr., who is spreading conspiracy about COVID-19 sparing Jewish people last week, could serve in the FDA or CDC?"
"He didn't state what things he found appealing," said Ponnuru. "He likes RFK's theory that wi-fi causes leaky brain, for example, or that antidepressants are behind school shootings. So there is room for some follow-up questions here."
"And you're joking, of course, for our audience," chimed in Collins.
"But I think the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. record on these issues is just unrelieved crackpottery," said Ponnuru. "And it is irresponsible to talk about placing him anywhere near authority, particularly on medical issues. I say that as somebody who thinks the CDC and, to a lesser extent, the FDA made some serious mistakes during the COVID crisis. But the answer to those problems is not to put somebody with this abysmal track record in charge."
Watch below or click the link here.
Ramesh Ponnuru slams DeSantis for considering RFK Jr. for his administrationwww.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
‘This needs to stop’: Michigan elections chief says right-wing rhetoric imperils democracy
July 26, 2023
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Wednesday said that attacks on election officials that were the basis of a defamation lawsuit by two Georgia poll workers against former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani are a threat to American democracy and that “this needs to stop."
Benson during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” said that Giuliani’s admission that he made defamatory statements against the poll workers doesn't erase the damage the former New York City mayor has already done.
“None of his capitulations, or dancing in this moment or any other, changes the reality and the history that he and others lied about an election, causing dire consequences to the lives of professional election administrators in the process,” Benson said.
Benson recalled how the consequences of Giuliani’s election lies in the aftermath of the 2020 election impacted her.
“People showed up outside my home. Two days, three days after Mayor Giuliani Rudy Giuliani, had showed up at our State Capitol in Lansing, telling lies about our elections,” she said.
Benson said the experience of Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, the Georgia election workers who sued Giuliani, typified the experience of many other election workers.
“(Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman) amazing women, represent the stories of so many untold election workers who have left their jobs because of these threats that come in many ways from these very loud voices and continue to do so,” Benson said.
“So the question is will there be consequences for the violence that grew out of these lies? I certainly hope so, but we, as my colleague (Georgia Republican election official) Gabe Sterling said almost three years ago, ‘this needs to stop.’
“Also, we need to stop seeing (conservative activist) Mike Lindell and so many others out there, including presidential candidates and U.S. senators spreading these lies to further political gain, because it has real life consequences to the men and women whose job it is to make democracy work for everyone.”
Wagner noted that approximately one fifth of poll workers decided to call it quits in the aftermath of the 2020 election, raising concerns over the ability to administer an election, which Benson acknowledged.
“Yes, certainly that turnover is concerning,” Benson said. “But it also provides us with an opportunity to recognize that over half of those election officials lived through 2020 will be back again in 2024 and we are already wizened and strengthened, determined to protect the process and train those who are coming in as new election officials to be proud of this work, to stand with the truth and the will of the people whatever it may be,” Benson said.
“So, we have kind of gone through this the last few years here in Michigan, learning how to take these challenges and making them opportunities and I think that's what you'll see, I believe unfold 2024 if Americans all across the country, join with us and stand up to be part of the process and speak the truth and push back against the lies.”
Watch the video below or click here.
MSNBC 07 26 2023 21 09 01www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}