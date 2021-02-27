What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong

By Greg Torode and Marius Zaharia HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese officials have signalled that Beijing plans sweeping electoral changes for Hong Kong, possibly as soon as next week, when China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), opens in Beijing. WHAT IS BEIJING PLANNING? Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, has said the electoral system in the global financial hub needs to be changed to allow only "patriots" to govern. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government would fully co-operate with Beijing in "improving" the political system. Secretar...