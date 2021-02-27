What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong

By Greg Torode and Marius Zaharia HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese officials have signalled that Beijing plans sweeping electoral changes for Hong Kong, possibly as soon as next week, when China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), opens in Beijing. WHAT IS BEIJING PLANNING? Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, has said the electoral system in the global financial hub needs to be changed to allow only "patriots" to govern. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government would fully co-operate with Beijing in "improving" the political system. Secretar...
Ted Cruz likened to a streaker at the Super Bowl for his inability to feel shame
February 27, 2021
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) received harsh criticism for his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference one week after he abandoned Texas during a fatal winter storm to vacation in Cancun.
"Ted Cruz is so tone deaf, one wonders if the gravitational shift of millions of eyes rolling at once feeds his life force," Erin Gloria Ryan wrote for The Daily Beast. "The never-funny Senator was at it again this week at CPAC, attempting to poke fun at himself for literally leaving his constituents out in the cold only a week ago. 'I gotta say, Orlando is awesome!' Cruz said. 'It's not as nice as Cancun, but it's nice.' Does he think that helped? Does he think at all?"
<p>"Last weekend, I spent too much time wondering what <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/ted-cruz-says-the-media-is-obsessing-over-his-cancun-trip-because-of-trump-withdrawal" target="_blank">"Cancun Ted" Cruz</a> was thinking—or not thinking," she wrote. "Something about the image of him lumbering with an overstuffed suitcase through the airport, his Texas-themed face mask concealing what I could only imagine was a sh*t-eating grin, was a demonstration of Olympian shamelessness. The Nerve!"</p><p>She described the unique talent of the Texas senator.</p><p>"An inability to feel shame is Ted Cruz's greatest strength as a politician. It's a superpower. It is what enables famous sexual abuse ignorer Jim Jordan to whine about 'cancel culture' to Fox News' audience of millions. It is what allows a person to shoplift from a Walgreens <a href="https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Walgreens-Inside-Edition-closing-shoplifting-15670720.php" target="_blank">in the background of a local news report</a> about how much shoplifting is going on at that particular Walgreens. It enables a famous man to sleep with an adult film star while his wife is postpartum. And it's impossible to look away from, like the streaker in the middle of the Super Bowl," she wrote.</p><p>These qualities is why Cruz will remain in the public eye.</p><p>"Democrats and even some Republicans have called for Cruz to resign over the vexingly clueless vacation. But he won't resign. He didn't resign after he helped incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that led to five deaths and two subsequent suicides. Why would Ted Cruz resign over flying to Mexico, realizing that people were mad, and then pivoting right out of there a la Grandpa Simpson at La Maison Derrière? Why would anything happen to Cruz at all beyond the public agreeing that Ted Cruz is insufferable? With that and a dollar, I could buy a can of Sprite!" she wrote. "Of course, it's possible to think about more than one bad political behavior at once, and dunking on Ted Cruz is fun, up to the point that dunking is all that's going on. It would be best for America if shame experienced a renaissance, if all its Ted Cruzes woke up one morning after being visited by the Shame Fairy, suddenly horrified by the way they have conducted themselves. But until then, beware the canny and the boring."</p><p>Read the <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/ted-cruz-has-a-superpower-his-total-inability-to-feel-shame" target="_blank">full column</a>.</p>
Pelosi has Congress stay after midnight for $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill -- with $1,400 checks
February 26, 2021
The House of Representatives was expected to stay pass midnight and into early Saturday morning to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
A procedure vote late Friday night passed on a party-line vote, suggesting Republicans would unite against the bill that pollsters say is popular with American voters.
<p>The bill will ramp up vaccinations, extend unemployment insurance, provide aid to local governments and provide $1,400 checks.</p><p>The House bill also includes raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour even though the Senate parliamentarian ruled that could not be included using the reconciliation process that bypasses the filibuster so it can pass with a simple majority.</p><p>The package is a major priority of President Joe Biden's administration.</p><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="01558e27837fdce7dcc774687483e741" id="422ad"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1365518408050221066"><div style="margin:1em 0">Friday 11:22pm: House NOW debating $1.9 COVID-19 relief bill for the next hour followed final votes. https://t.co/Rdbrt1IlRJ</div> — Craig Caplan (@Craig Caplan)<a href="https://twitter.com/CraigCaplan/statuses/1365518408050221066">1614399933.0</a></blockquote></div>
Here's how white evangelicals found themselves worshipping a golden Trump
February 26, 2021
Social media was ablaze this morning with a video taken at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington of a golden statue in the image of Donald Trump. People right away associated the graven image with the golden calf of the Bible—when Moses took so long bringing Yahweh's Law down from Mt. Sinai that his brother succumbed to pressure to erect an idol to a competing god. "Mentioned in Exodus 32 and I Kings 12 in the Old Testament, worship of the golden calf is seen as a supreme act of apostasy, the rejection of a faith once confessed," according to the Encyclopedia Britannica. "The figure is probably a representation of the Egyptian bull god Apis in the earlier period and of the Canaanite fertility god Baal in the latter."
Now, there's more important stuff going on right now. The parliamentarian of the United States Senate, for instance, ruled last night that the provision in the president's covid relief package that raises the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour cannot pass by way of "reconciliation," which is a special budget rule requiring a simple majority instead of the usual 60 votes. That, plus the reluctance of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to monkey with the rule, means the hard work of governance is becoming visible. By comparison, a statue of "the Golden Ass," as someone quipped, seems rather petty. I disagree. This image captures something important and dire about the forces that still threaten our republic. It's worth our time thinking about them.
<h3>Why are white evangelical Protestants so obedient to authority? I think because it's literally beaten into them.</h3><p>Let's start with the obvious. Trump's most reliable supporters are white evangelical Protestants (WEPs). These are the people who are most likely to attend this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference. You'd think, given how devoutly religious the former president's supporters claim to be, that they would be outraged by the sight of a golden statue in Trump's image, an idol akin to the golden calf, a graven image for worshipping a <em>competing god</em>. You'd think WEPs would be discomfited even by the appearance of elevating a mere mortal (Donald Trump) to the level of the Almighty.</p><p>I've explained many times before how two things that should not co-exist find a way of co-existing. But I have not explained one of the psychological roots of this cognitive dissonance. The reason WEPs can look at a statue of Donald Trump and not be overly vexed with worry that they might be worshipping a competing God is because their leaders said it was OK. What Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell Jr and others say matters a lot to these people, because for nearly all of them obedience to authority is the same thing as morality. Whose authority? That of the leaders of the One Truth Faith, of course. Why are WEPs so obedient? I think because it's literally beaten into them.</p><blockquote></blockquote><p>Violence is what I'm talking about. Specifically, violence committed against children for the purpose of breaking their wills in order to save their souls from an eternity of burning in a Lake of Fire. This is often called "spanking," but spanking sounds almost fun. (For some people, it is fun!) "Spanking" or its clinical counterpart, "corporal punishment," do not capture fully a child's experience of enduring pain at the hands of someone whom they cannot stop loving. Trust me when I say the unconditional love of a child for a parent means the child will surrender his will for the sake of that love. There is no alternative in a violent setting, except the alternative of psychic death.</p><p>With the understanding that violence is the same thing as love, the child is ready to accept anything—and I really mean anything. Critics of white evangelical Protestants do not, and perhaps cannot, appreciate how bottomless the desire is among WEPs to believe anything, even when it profoundly conflicts with their own stated religious convictions. If a WEP leader says it's OK to have around a golden statue of a former president venerated by their community, then it's OK. Full stop. There is no discussion among the vast majority of the tens of millions of WEPs who idolize Donald Trump.</p><p>I do not mean to portray these people as monolithic or as robots. There is plenty of disagreement within the WEP community. And I do not mean to portray these people as savaging their own kids. There are plenty of ways of "disciplining" children without violating the letter of laws that prohibit child abuse. I do mean, however, to convey the imminent danger we face. It's too easy to ghettoize WEPs—to say they are a cult separate from the larger body of believers. "Cult" strains credulity when we're talking about tens of millions primed from a young age to believe that the reality they inhabit is a shadow of a "real" reality and that access to that "real" reality requires that they repudiate the reality that everyone outside of their community actually inhabits.</p><p>Violence begets lies begets attempts to not only compete with reality but replace it. Violence begets lies begets attempts to force the rest of us to surrender our wills and our understanding of the reality we inhabit and live inside their lie. That's what I see when I see WEPs taking selfies next to a new Golden Calf. You should see it, too.</p>
