Explosions heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine - Reuters witness

Photo by Valentyn Chernetskyi on Unsplash

DONETSK, Ukraine (Reuters) - Multiple explosions were heard on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said. A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Mark Trevelyan)