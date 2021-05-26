Dogs sniff out explosives at scene of San Jose mass shooting

CNN reported Wednesday evening that not only was there a mass shooting that killed eight people, K-9 teams also snuffed out explosives left at the light-rail station.
According to reports, the police have sent a robot in to investigate whether it is live and a danger.
The gunman shot himself once police arrived on the scene.
"A database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks every mass killing over the last 15 years shows that San Jose is the 15th mass killing so far in 2021, all of them shootings. Eighty-six people have died in the shootings, compared with 106 for all of 2020. The database defines mass killings as four or more people dead, not including the shooter, meaning the overall toll of gun violence is much higher when adding in smaller incidents," the AP reported.
