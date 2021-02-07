Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers

LONDON (Reuters) - Exports from Britain to the European Union fell by 68% in January as trade was disrupted after the end of a transition period following Britain's departure from the European Union, according to a trade body representing hauliers. The government did not confirm the data and said disruption at the border had been minimal since Britain completed its journey out of the EU's orbit at the of 2020 following an agreement on trading arrangements. Since the start of the year, businesses and hauliers have had to adapt to new trading arrangements, including new systems for companies and...